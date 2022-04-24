X

    Fans React as Grayson Allen Plays Role of Ultimate Heel in Bucks' Big Win vs. Bulls

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2022

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    If there was one player Chicago Bulls fans didn't want to see thrive in the team's first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Grayson Allen, given his history with Alex Caruso. 

    So Sunday's Game 4 in Chicago was a particular gut punch. 

    Allen torched the Bulls for 27 points, hitting six threes off the bench, as the Bucks won 119-95 and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. 

    Dalton Sell @sell_dalton

    Grayson Allen playing in Chicago: <a href="https://t.co/lXc2FIlt0b">pic.twitter.com/lXc2FIlt0b</a>

    Astead @AsteadWesley

    Bulls fans gotta realize Grayson Allen is a true heel. Booing makes him stronger

    Justin Phan @jphanned

    death by grayson allen has be one of the worst ways to go out

    Rusty Buckets @RustyBUCKETS321

    Grayson Allen is to the Bulls what Trae Young is to the Knicks. The more he is booed the more likely he is to go off

    Jake Reetz @jajareetz

    Bulls fans have to be punching air watching Grayson Allen take over in back to back games at the United Center

    kyle @knicks_tape99

    Getting worked by Grayson Allen in a playoff game has to feel like a shotgun blast to the chest

    Giannis Antetokounmpo added 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who won without star Khris Middleton yet again. DeMar DeRozan (23 points, 8-of-20 FG) and Zach LaVine (24 points, 8-of-18 FG) had spotty games for Chicago.

    But Allen was the main story Sunday, especially after he followed up his 22-point Game 3 with another huge showing:

    NBA @NBA

    Grayson Allen beats the Q3 buzzer for 3 🎯<br><br>He has a Playoff career-high 27 points &amp; 6 threes!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/tFLK89LXIJ">pic.twitter.com/tFLK89LXIJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Grayson Allen puts down his 5th three-pointer off the Giannis no-look!<br><br>19 PTS for Allen on 7/9 shooting 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/cB7Q0PqkIs">pic.twitter.com/cB7Q0PqkIs</a>

    NBA @NBA

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Bucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bucks</a> are getting the rock to their shooters early 🎯<br><br>Grayson Allen (11 PTS) &amp; Pat Connaughton each connect from deep on ABC <a href="https://t.co/ndvSqMUaju">pic.twitter.com/ndvSqMUaju</a>

    Kane Pitman @KanePitman

    The trade for Grayson Allen was an immediate win for the Bucks. Signing the friendly extension early with the uncertainty around Donte DiVincenzo was a savvy move. Clearly the type of player who can thrive playing with Giannis. This level of playoff payoff is icing.

    Allen was extremely efficient, hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field. And even his own teammates got into the act, fake booing him after he sunk a three to end the third quarter while Jrue Holiday mock-requested more noise from the Chicago crowd. 

    It was the ultimate heel performance. 

    And now, the Bulls find themselves on life support in these playoffs, needing to win three in a row against the defending champs. Game 5 heads back to Milwaukee on Wednesday, and Bulls fans would surely love nothing more than to see the team force a Game 6 and return to Chicago. 

    It would be one more chance to boo Allen, though that hasn't exactly worked out for them thus far.

