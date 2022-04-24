Fans React as Grayson Allen Plays Role of Ultimate Heel in Bucks' Big Win vs. Bulls

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If there was one player Chicago Bulls fans didn't want to see thrive in the team's first-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, it was Grayson Allen, given his history with Alex Caruso.

So Sunday's Game 4 in Chicago was a particular gut punch.

Allen torched the Bulls for 27 points, hitting six threes off the bench, as the Bucks won 119-95 and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 32 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks, who won without star Khris Middleton yet again. DeMar DeRozan (23 points, 8-of-20 FG) and Zach LaVine (24 points, 8-of-18 FG) had spotty games for Chicago.

But Allen was the main story Sunday, especially after he followed up his 22-point Game 3 with another huge showing:

Allen was extremely efficient, hitting 10 of 12 shots from the field. And even his own teammates got into the act, fake booing him after he sunk a three to end the third quarter while Jrue Holiday mock-requested more noise from the Chicago crowd.

It was the ultimate heel performance.

And now, the Bulls find themselves on life support in these playoffs, needing to win three in a row against the defending champs. Game 5 heads back to Milwaukee on Wednesday, and Bulls fans would surely love nothing more than to see the team force a Game 6 and return to Chicago.

It would be one more chance to boo Allen, though that hasn't exactly worked out for them thus far.