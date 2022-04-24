Report: Bulls' Alex Caruso Examined For Concussion After Suffering Facial Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a facial injury, the team announced, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Caruso is also undergoing concussion tests.

Caruso took a shot to the face in the final minutes of the first half and wasn't on the bench to begin the second half.

It's a tough break for Caruso, who missed time earlier this season with a fractured wrist. The veteran suffered the injury against Milwaukee in January and didn't return to the lineup until a March 12 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Caruso joined the Bulls ahead of the 2021-22 campaign on a four-year, $37 million contract after four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has thrived in the Chicago lineup. During the regular season, the 28-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from deep in 41 games.

Caruso has been just as effective in the playoffs. He entered Sunday's game averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals through the first three games of Chicago's first-round matchup with Milwaukee. Before exiting Game 4, he had four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes.

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu started the second half of Sunday's game in place of Caruso. The 2021 second-round pick has been a key role player for Chicago this season, though he hasn't played much through the playoffs thus far.

During the regular season, Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep in 77 games.

In addition to Dosunmu, Coby White will likely pick up some extra minutes if Caruso misses any more time in this series.

The Bucks entered Sunday's game with a 2-1 series lead, and Game 5 is set for Wednesday night.