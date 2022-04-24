PFT: Jimmy Garoppolo's Contract Details If 49ers Cut QB for Not Passing a Physical

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to earn $25 million in 2022, but he is guaranteed only $2 million if he is released because of a failed physical, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

If the quarterback is signed by another team, "he'd be entitled to nothing further from the 49ers."

Garoppolo started 15 games last season, plus three playoff games, but he had offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder that has put his future into question. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted in March the injury delayed trade talks.

The 49ers are likely looking to move forward with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, although they are clearly hoping to move Garoppolo and his contract. A trade or release without the health issues would leave just $1.4 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.

With the injury guarantee being just a small difference in money, the only question is whether the 49ers get any compensation back in a trade.

Garoppolo told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that he expects to return in time for training camp.