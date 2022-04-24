Kyrie Irving Says 'I Gotta Do Better' After Celtics Take Commanding 3-0 Lead on Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are on the brink of elimination after a 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters after the loss, Nets star Kyrie Irving said he's "gotta do better" to help the team win.

Irving gave that response when asked a question about Ramadan, which he had spoken about observing earlier in the postseason.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is the holy month of fasting, prayer, community and reflection. Fasting during Ramadan goes daily from dusk until dawn.

Irving broke his fast during Game 2 by eating a banana on the bench in the first quarter.

When the playoffs began, there was no indication that Irving was struggling physically because of his fasting. The seven-time All-Star scored 39 points on 12-of-20 shooting with six assists and four steals in Game 1 on April 17.

Over the past two games, Irving has combined to score 26 points and shoot 10-of-30 from the field. He had more turnovers (two) than assists (one) in Game 2.

Despite entering the postseason as the No. 7 seed, the Nets had high expectations. They have arguably the best scoring duo in the NBA, with Irving and Kevin Durant capable of scoring points in bunches.

Things haven't worked out for Brooklyn to this point. Irving's struggles have been compounded because Durant also isn't playing well. He scored just 16 points in Game 3 and is shooting 36.5 percent from the field (19-of-52) in the series.

No team in NBA history has ever erased a 3-0 playoff deficit to win a series. The Nets must do that if they want to keep their season alive.

Game 4 between the Celtics and Nets will take place at Barclays Center on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.