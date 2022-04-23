X

    Fans Love Pascal Siakam's Dominance in Raptors' Game 4 Win vs. 76ers

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 24, 2022

    Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

    Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 34 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to stave off elimination in their first-round series.

    NBACentral @TheNBACentral

    Pascal Siakam today: <br><br>34 points <br>8 rebounds <br>5 assists <br>2 blocks <br>52.6% FG<br><br>What a game by Spicy P 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/pimSuG5gMB">pic.twitter.com/pimSuG5gMB</a>

    The Raptors played most of the game without point guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a left hip strain in the second quarter and did not return.

    Despite his absence, the Raptors were able to win largely because of Siakam, who shot 10-of-19 and made 13 of 15 free throws.

    It was a great bounce-back performance for the 28-year-old, who had just 12 points on 6-of-16 shooting in Game 3. He was aggressive early and often, which head coach Nick Nurse shouted out postgame.

    Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

    Nurse on Siakam:<br><br>"He was so much more assertive and decisive tonight."

    That led to a masterful performance, which was plainly evident from analysts on Twitter.

    Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

    As promised, Siakam has been far more aggressive to start Game 4. He opened the scoring with a pull-up jumper, drove and hit a floater over Maxey and attacked a mismatch with Green, drawing a foul and earning free throws. He's got the Raptors' first 6 points.

    Chris Walder @WalderSports

    Pascal Siakam forever. He definitely didn’t play well in Game 3. But holy shit, what a bounce back.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC

    Raptors will win Game 4 to avoid the sweep. They lose FVV but Barnes is a spark, Trent/Young/Achiuwa thrive in their roles, and Siakam has the game people had been asking for.<br><br>Game 5 goes Monday at 8pm in Philly

    Libaan Osman @libaanstar1

    Real shout out to Pascal Siakam for not letting this team get swept, even with Fred missing the entire second half.

    Libaan Osman @libaanstar1

    Pascal Siakam when it mattered most <a href="https://t.co/cyf501ghQv">pic.twitter.com/cyf501ghQv</a>

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Pascal Siakam<br><br>9th time that a Raptor player has recorded a 30-point game when facing elimination<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a>

    Bryan Hayes @HayesTSN

    Siakam needed a massive response and that’s exactly what he supplied. Now if the Raps can win Game 5… <a href="https://t.co/kYlJ70ZKno">pic.twitter.com/kYlJ70ZKno</a>

    Siakam and the Raptors now trail the 76ers three games to one in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday in Philadelphia.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.