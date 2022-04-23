Fans Love Pascal Siakam's Dominance in Raptors' Game 4 Win vs. 76ers

Fans Love Pascal Siakam's Dominance in Raptors' Game 4 Win vs. 76ersApril 24, 2022
Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 34 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to stave off elimination in their first-round series.
The Raptors played most of the game without point guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a left hip strain in the second quarter and did not return.
Despite his absence, the Raptors were able to win largely because of Siakam, who shot 10-of-19 and made 13 of 15 free throws.
It was a great bounce-back performance for the 28-year-old, who had just 12 points on 6-of-16 shooting in Game 3. He was aggressive early and often, which head coach Nick Nurse shouted out postgame.
That led to a masterful performance, which was plainly evident from analysts on Twitter.
Siakam and the Raptors now trail the 76ers three games to one in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Monday in Philadelphia.