Fans React as Trae Young's Late Bucket Gives Hawks Dramatic Game 3 Win over Heat

Fans React as Trae Young's Late Bucket Gives Hawks Dramatic Game 3 Win over HeatApril 23, 2022
With the game on the line, the Atlanta Hawks can always rely on "Ice Trae."
The Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Game 3 of their first-round series thanks to Young's floater with 4.4 seconds remaining.
Young finished the game with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal.
Young had a number of clutch buckets down the stretch, including a deep three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to tie the game at 104.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Trae Young hit his 5th career go-ahead FG in the final 5 seconds (reg season & playoffs). It's the 2nd of his playoff career<br><br>Young scored 10 points in Clutch Time. The Heat scored 9 points in Clutch Time. <a href="https://t.co/npDzsVulCv">pic.twitter.com/npDzsVulCv</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Through 6 pts Friday, Trae Young has 500 career postseason pts becoming the fastest & youngest in Hawks postseason history with 500 career pts.<br><br>He joins Oscar Robertson as the only other player in NBA postseason history with 500 pts and 150 ast in fewer than 20 playoff games <a href="https://t.co/xHxZG7oHQk">pic.twitter.com/xHxZG7oHQk</a>
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
Trae Young finally did what I said on Undisputed he would do tonight: win one game in this series, at home. He again shot it poorly - until the home stretch. Finally made a big three (he's 4-23 in the series). And he got downhill on PJ Tucker and got a friendly roll on floater.
Atlanta needed Young to step up after scoring just eight points in Game 1 and 25 points in Game 2, both of which were losses for the Hawks.
However, clutch performances from Young are nothing new. During the regular season, the 23-year-old averaged 28.4 points, 9.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep. When his team was down, he almost always elevated his game.
With the Hawks still trailing 2-1 in the series, the team will need him to step up again in Game 4 on Sunday.