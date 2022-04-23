X

    Fans React as Trae Young's Late Bucket Gives Hawks Dramatic Game 3 Win over Heat

    Erin WalshApril 23, 2022

    With the game on the line, the Atlanta Hawks can always rely on "Ice Trae."

    The Hawks defeated the Miami Heat 111-110 on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Game 3 of their first-round series thanks to Young's floater with 4.4 seconds remaining. 

    Young finished the game with 24 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

    Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

    FLOAT GAME OUTRAGEOUS <a href="https://t.co/C1ikvGTXdx">pic.twitter.com/C1ikvGTXdx</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Hawks trailed by as many as 16 vs the Heat Friday, making it their 3rd-largest playoff comeback in the last 25 seasons (had 2 larger ones vs 76ers last season) <a href="https://t.co/JDl0Wo76K4">pic.twitter.com/JDl0Wo76K4</a>

    Young had a number of clutch buckets down the stretch, including a deep three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to tie the game at 104.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH THREE FROM THE LOGO 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/YV0qU4A4tw">pic.twitter.com/YV0qU4A4tw</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Trae Young hit his 5th career go-ahead FG in the final 5 seconds (reg season &amp; playoffs). It's the 2nd of his playoff career<br><br>Young scored 10 points in Clutch Time. The Heat scored 9 points in Clutch Time. <a href="https://t.co/npDzsVulCv">pic.twitter.com/npDzsVulCv</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Through 6 pts Friday, Trae Young has 500 career postseason pts becoming the fastest &amp; youngest in Hawks postseason history with 500 career pts.<br><br>He joins Oscar Robertson as the only other player in NBA postseason history with 500 pts and 150 ast in fewer than 20 playoff games <a href="https://t.co/xHxZG7oHQk">pic.twitter.com/xHxZG7oHQk</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    TRAE YOUNG…<br><br>ICE COLD.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    TRAE YOUNG YOU BEAUTIFUL BASKETBALL MENACE

    Dave McMenamin @mcten

    Atlanta wins Game 3, 111-110, on a Trae Young floater with 4.4 seconds left. Hawks down 2-1 to the Heat with Sunday’s Game 4 at home. <a href="https://t.co/MMYIkayQ4W">pic.twitter.com/MMYIkayQ4W</a>

    EnjoyBasketball @EnjoyBBall

    TRAE YOUNG <a href="https://t.co/wNJeR9J1YB">pic.twitter.com/wNJeR9J1YB</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide @Kazeem

    I know Trae Young is already one of them because i think we all knew he wasn’t gonna call a timeout and he was definitely gonna get a bucket lol

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Trae Young is this generation’s Reggie Miller in a way.. the skilled villain!! 🤣🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Trae Young finally did what I said on Undisputed he would do tonight: win one game in this series, at home. He again shot it poorly - until the home stretch. Finally made a big three (he's 4-23 in the series). And he got downhill on PJ Tucker and got a friendly roll on floater.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Trae Young, man. Not his greatest game or anything, but in the fourth quarter he completely figured out that defense.

    Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

    Some remarkably clutch shots from Trae Young down the stretch. 10 points for Young in the final 3:33.

    Atlanta needed Young to step up after scoring just eight points in Game 1 and 25 points in Game 2, both of which were losses for the Hawks. 

    However, clutch performances from Young are nothing new. During the regular season, the 23-year-old averaged 28.4 points, 9.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep. When his team was down, he almost always elevated his game. 

    With the Hawks still trailing 2-1 in the series, the team will need him to step up again in Game 4 on Sunday. 

