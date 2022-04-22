ESPN: Derek Stingley Jr.'s Interviewed 'Exceptionally Well'; Medical Reports Clean

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The hype for LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. leading up to the 2022 NFL draft continues to intensify.

Per ESPN's Matt Miller, Stingley "continues to rise" heading into the draft next week after teams praised him for interviewing "exceptionally well" and his medical reports came back clean.

Stingley has been one of the most talked-about prospects heading into the draft. There was great uncertainty about his health after he underwent foot surgery in October.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last month that Stingley received full medical clearance from a foot specialist and was targeting LSU's pro day to work out in front of teams.

The returns for Stingley coming out of the April 6 pro day were positive. He measured in at 6'0¼" and posted times of 4.37 seconds and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

"I feel fine right now. It doesn't even feel like I hurt it in the first place," Stingley told reporters after his workout.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Stingley ranked as the best cornerback prospect and No. 7 overall player in the 2022 class.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

B/R scout Cory Giddings compares Stingley's skill set to DeAngelo Hall's in his scouting report for the LSU star.

Stingley's college career was derailed after an incredible start in 2019. He was a consensus All-American as a freshman after recording 15 pass breakups and six interceptions as part of the Tigers team that won a national title.

Over the past two seasons, Stingley only appeared in 10 games because of injuries. He only had five pass breakups and no interceptions during that span.

As long as teams are comfortable with Stingley's medical report, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear his name called early on Day 1 of the 2022 draft on Thursday.

