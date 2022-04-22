Tyson Fury Says 'I'll Never Come Back' After Retiring; 'I Can Live Without Boxing'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

When Tyson Fury retires, the heavyweight champion intends to be a man of his word.

The 33-year-old told ESPN's Mark Kriegel he's "walking away" following his fight Saturday against Dillian Whyte.

"A lot of people don't believe me," he said. "I seen me dad do an interview the other day, 'He ain't gonna walk away. He can't live without boxing.' But that's where they all underestimate the big GK [for Gypsy King]. I can live without boxing."

Many of the sport's legends have struggled to call it quits and hang up the gloves at a point when they were well past their prime.

Even leaving that history aside, Fury hasn't shown any signs of slowing down and registered back-to-back victories over Deontay Wilder in his last two fights. The England native seemingly has a lot left in the tank.

Perhaps Fury has every intention of going out on top. But a lot of fans will be skeptical this is the last time he'll step inside the ring.