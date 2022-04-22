Grizzlies' Ja Morant Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns Over 'We In Minnesota Now' Comment

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

To the victor go the spoils, or in this case the opportunity to troll.

After the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 in Thursday's Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, Ja Morant reacted to a clip of Karl-Anthony Towns saying "we in Minnesota now" from early in the contest when the Timberwolves were in control:

Towns' struggles were a major reason Minnesota blew the lead.

He committed five personal fouls and had to sit on the bench for large stretches while the Grizzlies battled back. He attempted just four field goals, which was the same number of turnovers he committed.

Morant wasn't at his best either at 5-of-18 from the field and 5-of-10 from the free-throw line, but he at least made up for it by notching a triple-double thanks to his rebounding and assists.

And you can add one troll to his stat line with one of his latest tweets.