Report: Devin Booker May Return from Hamstring Injury for Suns vs. Pelicans Game 6, 7

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could return from his hamstring strain as soon as Thursday for Game 6 of his team's first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker's health became a major storyline in the playoffs for the top-seeded Suns when he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Pels. Phoenix currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported it was a Grade 1 right hamstring strain that was expected to keep the 25-year-old out two-three weeks.

Hamstring injuries are nothing new for Booker, who missed time during the regular season with a left hamstring strain and played through a similar issue during the Suns' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The three-time All-Star was a major reason why Phoenix finished with the best record in the NBA this season, and he averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from deep.

Without Booker, the Suns have relied more on Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet.