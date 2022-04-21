2022 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-team Opponents and More

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday that the full 2022 season schedule will be released May 12 at 8 p.m. ET via NFL.com, NFL Network and the NFL app, per Brian McCarthy of the league office.

A few games will be announced before that date, however. The first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video will be revealed during the first round of the 2022 draft on April 28, international games will be announced May 4, select games will be announced the week of May 9 and teams will announce their home-opener opponents May 12.

Teams have already learned of their opponents for the 2022 campaign, but the dates of those matchups have yet to be announced. That said, here's a look at each team's opponents heading into the season and what to watch for once Week 1 arrives.

Team-by-Team Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Saints, Eagles, Patriots, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Broncos, Vikings, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Browns, Steelers, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers, Bears

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Steelers, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Panthers, Dolphins, Falcons, Broncos

Away: Steelers, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Giants

Buffalo Bills

Home: Jets, Patriots, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Steelers, Browns, Titans

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Bears, Lions, Chiefs, Rams, Jets, Patriots, Dolphins

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Browns, Lions, Broncos

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Giants

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins, 49ers, Texans

Away: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Patriots, Jets, Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Browns, Chiefs, Dolphins, Steelers

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Cowboys, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers, Titans

Cleveland Browns

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets, Buccaneers

Away: Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bengals, Texans, Dolphins, Steelers, Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Bears, Lions, Bucs, Colts, Texans, Bengals

Away: Eagles, Giants, Washington, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Jaguars, Titans

Denver Broncos

Home: Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Jets, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Panthers, Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks, Titans, Ravens

Detroit Lions

Home: Packers, Bears, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks

Away: Packers, Bears, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Patriots, Panthers

Green Bay Packers

Home: Lions, Bears, Vikings, Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Titans

Away: Lions, Bears, Vikings, Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Buccaneers, Commanders

Houston Texans

Home: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Eagles, Commanders

Away: Jaguars, Colts, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins, Bears

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Titans, Texans, Jaguars, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders

Away: Titans, Texans, Jaguars, Patriots, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Titans

Away: Commanders, Jets, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Texans, Colts, Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Bills

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, 49ers, Cardinals, Bengals, Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Saints

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Seahawks, Rams, Titans, Dolphins

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Cardinals, Colts, 49ers, Texans, Browns, Falcons

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders, Broncos, Bills

Away: Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Packers, Vikings, Texans

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Bears, Lions, Chargers, 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Jets, Patriots, Colts

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Bills, Dolphins

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Bears, Bengals, Lions, Colts

Away: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Browns, Packers, Raiders, Vikings, Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens, Bengals, Raiders, Vikings

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, 49ers, Eagles

New York Giants

Home: Bears, Lions, Colts, Texans, Panthers, Ravens, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

Away: Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans, Seahawks, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

New York Jets

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, Jaguars, Bears, Lions

Away: Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans, Saints, Steelers

Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Falcons, Bills, Panthers, Colts, Dolphins, Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Chiefs, Rams, Chargers, Seahawks, Dolphins, Saints, Commanders, Buccaneers

Away: Cardinals, Panthers, Rams, Broncos, Seahawks, Raiders, Falcons, Bears

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Giants, Jets

Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Rams, Bengals, Packers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Ravens, Panthers, Saints, Falcons

Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Browns, Cowboys

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants, Bengals

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Packers

Washington Football Team

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Packers, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans, Browns, Falcons

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Lions, Colts, 49ers, Texans

Top Storylines for 2022 NFL Season

Can Tom Brady Win His Eighth Title After Unretiring?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in February. Forty days later, he revealed he would return for a 23rd season.

The 44-year-old told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren on Monday that he knew he still had enough left for at least one more season. Tampa Bay's disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, a 30-27 divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, sparked his decision to return.

"I know I don't have a lot left, I really do. I know I'm at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it's just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it's just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

"But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we'd all be very proud of."

If Brady plays anything like he did last season, there's no doubt the Buccaneers will have a legitimate shot at another title.

During the 2021 campaign, he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was just the second season of his historic career that he threw for more than 5,000 yards. It was also just his third season with at least 40 passing touchdowns.

Will Russell Wilson Find Success in Denver?

Russell Wilson is set to begin a new chapter after being traded to the Broncos by the Seattle Seahawks in March. But will the veteran signal-caller find success alongside new Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett?

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post that he has been advising Wilson on his transition to Denver and how to find success in his first season with a new team:

"I've talked to Russell a number of times, and we've had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time. (I've had) conversations Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do's, and don'ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year."

In addition to taking time to speak with Manning, Wilson is also putting in work with his new teammates, including wide receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

Considering Wilson appears to be acclimating well to life in Denver, the Broncos could finish the season with their best record since Manning led the franchise to a Super Bowl title following the 2015 season.

How Will Deshaun Watson Look in NFL Return With Browns?

Deshaun Watson sat out the entire 2021 season amid 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.



When it was revealed in March that Watson would not face criminal charges in relation to the allegations against him, the Texans traded him to the Browns late last month.

Watson still faces a possible suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy, so it's unclear how much he'll play in 2022.

Regardless, it could be a difficult season on the field for the 26-year-old.

Considering Watson hasn't played since the 2020 campaign, he'll need to put in a lot of extra work this offseason to get in shape. In addition, he has to learn a new playbook.

Watson's impending return to the field will be one of the biggest storylines during the 2022 season.