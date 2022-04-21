Owen Woodward Suspended 4 Games for Tackling Josh Phillips After HR in Viral Video

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Owen Woodward, a pitcher at Weatherford College in Texas, has been suspended for tackling an opponent who hit a home run against him during a game this week.

Per the Associated Press, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Woodward has been suspended four games for his role in the incident.

The conference also suspended "all team members for (North Central Texas College) that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who ran on the field for two games.

Josh Phillips, who hit the homer, was among the NCTC players who received a two-game suspension for taunting.

Video of the altercation has gone viral with at least 4.6 million views.

Per Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle, the fight seemed to calm down quickly after Woodward tackled Phillips "as players from both teams kept the two players apart and Phillips eventually got back to his feet and finished circling the bases to touch home plate."

The game, which was the first of a scheduled doubleheader, was suspended at that point, and play did not resume. Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game.

Jeff Lightfoot, Weatherford College baseball head coach and athletic director, issued a statement about the situation:

"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today. We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."

The school said the Weatherford College Police Department is investigating the matter and that Woodward faces possible explusion from the school.

ESPN's Dave Wilson noted it's unclear what caused Woodward to react the way he did.

Per the conference's announcement on Thursday, North Central Texas will have to forfeit its next two games against Weatherford if it doesn't have enough players to fill out a roster.