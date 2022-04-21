Red Sox News: Alex Cora Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Blue Jays

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team said Cora is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.

Bench coach Will Venable will assume managerial duties for the time being.

Cora's positive test comes after the Red Sox placed Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz and Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 injured list. Vazquez was reinstated to the active roster Wednesday.

"This is the world we live in," Cora told reporters Tuesday. "It's a lot different than '20 and last year. I've been in a hotel for several days because one of my kids tested positive. We made some adjustments, like on the road, we'll go from three buses to five buses. We want to protect our families, our organization and the group."

At the very least, Cora won't be with the team when Boston begins a three-game weekend series on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox then head north of the border for a four-game set with the Blue Jays.

Cora acknowledged multiple players are likely to be unavailable against Toronto because they're unvaccinated.