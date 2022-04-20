TMZ: Logan Paul Sells 7,667-Square-Foot Los Angeles Mansion for $7.4M

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

American YouTuber and social media personality Logan Paul is selling his Encino, Los Angeles, mansion for $7.405 million, per TMZ Sports.

Paul bought the house for $6.6 million in 2017. The house hit the market in November with an original listing price of $8.995 million.

The 27-year-old has made waves in the sports world. He recently teamed up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag-team match at WrestleMania 38.

Paul was also a guest cornerman in WrestleMania 37 for Sami Zayn, who lost to Kevin Owens in a singles match.

In addition, Paul took part in an eight-round exhibition boxing match with retired world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. last June.