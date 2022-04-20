NFL Pro Era Virtual Reality Video Game to Be Released in Fall 2022

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first-ever NFL-licensed virtual reality game is set for release this fall.

Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, NFL Pro Era will debut on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR.

StatusPRO, which was co-founded by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and former college quarterback Troy Jones, is developing the game.

A trailer for NFL Pro Era featuring Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped Wednesday.

The game will allow people to play quarterback, and Jones stated that one of the game's goals is to help people understand a signal-caller's experience from the snap.

"In the experience, you're able to play quarterback in an NFL game," Hawkins said. "You're able to make the decisions."

StatusPRO has previously developed virtual reality technology for NFL teams over the past two years.