Dwayne Haskins Was Struck by 2 Vehicles in Fatal Crash, per Highway Patrol Report

More details have emerged regarding the death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

TMZ Sports shared documents from an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol that revealed Haskins, 24, was hit by multiple vehicles. On April 9, he was initially struck by a dump truck in the middle of a Florida highway and then "partially" struck by a Subaru Outback.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after he was hit.

TMZ Sports reported Kalabrya Haskins, the quarterback's wife, said during a 911 call that her husband was searching for gas on foot after his car was stranded.

The Florida Highway Patrol released a statement the day of Haskins' death saying he was struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross the highway via foot.

While Haskins was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, he was likely best known for his standout 2018 season at the collegiate level at Ohio State. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory.

He was named Rose Bowl MVP in the win over the Washington Huskies.

Haskins made 13 starts for Washington in the NFL after the team drafted him and was set to compete for the backup quarterback job on the Pittsburgh Steelers during the upcoming season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he was in Florida because he was training with other offensive players on the Steelers.