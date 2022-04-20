Deebo Samuel Likes Tweet Showing Him in Cowboys Uniform After 49ers Trade Request

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel may be providing a hint toward his preferred destination after requesting a trade from the Niners on Wednesday.

Samuel liked a post on Twitter showing him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform:

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Darlington he's asked the 49ers for a trade, but he declined to elaborate on the reasons for his decision.

Samuel is entering the final season of his four-year, $7.2 million rookie contract, and the sides haven't agreed to an extension. However, it appears his discontent goes beyond that situation.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday on NFL Live that the Niners' front office was willing to make a fair-market extension offer, but the standout playmaker was staying away from contract talks.

"This, I think right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done," Schefter said (via SI's Wilton Jackson). "... The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now."

Samuel is coming off a breakout 2021 season in which he recorded 1,770 yards from scrimmage (1,406 receiving and 365 rushing) and 15 total touchdowns (eight rushing, six receiving and one passing) across 16 appearances.

His all-around playmaking ability would make him a welcome addition to pretty much any offense in the NFL, so the 49ers should have no shortage of suitors if they make him available for trade.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Moving him out of the NFC would probably be desirable, which could impact any pursuit by the Cowboys.

That said, a group of weapons featuring Samuel, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard around quarterback Dak Prescott would create massive problems for opposing defenses this season.

On the flip side, his multifaceted role within the Niners' scheme would make him tough to replace for a franchise in win-now mode after reaching last season's NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco also holds some leverage between the season left on the receiver's contract and its ability to use the franchise tag for 2023.