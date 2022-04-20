Jose Altuve Placed on 10-Day IL by Astros with Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a left hamstring strain.

Infielder J.J. Matijevic was promoted in a corresponding roster move.

The 31-year-old exited Houston's game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 18 with a hamstring injury. Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters at the time that he was considered day-to-day.

Through the early part of the 2022 season, Altuve has been off to a slow start, batting .167 with one home run and three RBI in nine games.

The seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger has been a key member of Houston's lineup for over a decade. He batted .278 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI last season to help lead the team to another trip to the World Series, but it fell to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

It was the Astros' third trip to the Fall Classic during the Venezuelan's career, with the lone win coming in 2017.

While Altuve is out, utility infielder Aledmys Diaz is likely to see some time at second base. But Houston's lineup, led by Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, remains potent enough to continue producing in his absence.