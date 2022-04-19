Jose Altuve Day-to-Day After Exiting Astros' Win over Angels With Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve exited Monday's 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels with a hamstring injury.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters Altuve is day-to-day.

Altuve, a seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger who won the 2017 American League MVP Award, hit .278 (.839 OPS) with 31 home runs and 83 RBI in 2021. The Astros reached the World Series but lost to Atlanta in six games.

The 31-year-old was out for a 10-game stretch from April 14-25 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On July 8, Altuve told reporters he would skip the All-Star game to rest a left leg injury that he said was not serious. He did not miss any regular-season games.

Playing without Altuve would be tough, but Houston has a good enough lineup and pitching staff to weather the storm until he returns.