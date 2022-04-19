Manchester United, Liverpool to Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo After Death of Son

AP Photo/Jon Super

Tuesday's Manchester United-Liverpool match will feature a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of his infant son's death.

Per TMZ Sports, both clubs are expected to wear black armbands during the game.

TMZ noted that fans at Anfield will be encouraged to lead a round of applause in the seventh minute as a hat tip to Ronaldo, who wears jersey number seven.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced on Twitter that their son died:

The couple announced in October that Rodriguez was pregnant with twins. They later revealed the twins they were expecting included one boy and one girl.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez had one child together, Alana Martina, born in 2017. The twins were born on Monday, with the couple's statement saying the birth of their "baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

United will play against Liverpool without Ronaldo.

The Red Devils and Reds will begin play at 3 p.m. ET.