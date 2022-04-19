Rams' Sean McVay Buys $14M L.A.-Area Mansion; Includes Movie Theater, More

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has finalized the purchase of a $14 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the L.A.-area home, which is described as a modern farmhouse, features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms laid on 9,000 square feet.

Other amenities include a movie theater, floating staircase, home gym, infinity pool and a four-car garage. The property is close to the Rams' practice facility in Thousand Oaks.

"Farmhouses, at their roots, are simple, minimalist and accessible," the home's designer, Jae Omar, told Flemming. "When reinterpreting the farmhouse style, I'm not looking to pile on special effects. Instead, I'm looking to remove things like physical barriers and unnecessary obstructions."

McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in February when he guided L.A. to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

The 36-year-old Ohio native has compiled a 55-26 regular-season record and a 7-3 mark in the playoffs since being hired by the Rams in 2017.

McVay became the focus of retirement rumors after the Super Bowl LVI triumph, with links to a potential switch to broadcasting, but he confirmed he'll at least return for the 2022 season.

"I finished this season probably as refreshed and as rejuvenated as I've ever been," McVay said in March. "I think a large part of that is being around coaches and players that give you that energy and that excitement. I'm really excited about coaching."

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in late March that both McVay and general manager Les Snead will receive new contracts after the championship, but he didn't provide any further details.

Los Angeles has retained most of the key players from last season's team and added a few high-profile free agents in linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Allen Robinson to give the squad a realistic shot at defending its title.