Report: Duke's Michael Savarino, Mike Krzyzewski's Grandson, Enters Transfer Portal

Duke guard Michael Savarino, the grandson of longtime Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal following Coach K's retirement.

Brendan Marks of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Savarino will graduate from Duke over the summer and then transfer to a smaller college basketball program in search of more playing time for his senior season.

Savarino spent his first two years at Duke as a walk-on. He was awarded a scholarship ahead of the 2021-22 season, his grandfather's last year leading the storied program.

In October, the 6'0'' guard told Tom Shanahan of All Sports Discussion he received interest from programs at all levels of college basketball coming out of high school before deciding to walk on with the Blue Devils.

"I visited a ton of schools," Savarino said. "... Everything I wanted in a school and in a basketball program was right here. Obviously, playing time was a huge part and something I had to sacrifice, but I wouldn't change my decision."

Although he'll be listed as a senior for the 2022-23 campaign, he'll still have three years of college eligibility should he decide to use it, per 247Sports' Sam Marsdale. He didn't play any games as a true freshman and all players were given an extra year by the NCAA following the coronavirus-altered 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Savarino played just 29 minutes across three seasons because of Duke's star-studded rosters. He tallied 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in that limited playing time. He also knocked down four of his 10 three-point attempts.

He'll likely receive a majority of his interest from the mid-major level, especially if he's looking for a significant role following the transfer.

Meanwhile, his departure will open up an extra scholarship spot for new Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, who played for Coach K from 2006 through 2010 and then joined his coaching staff in 2014.

The Blue Devils currently have the top-ranked 2022 recruiting class, showing the program has a good chance to remain among the nation's elite despite Krzyzewski's retirement.