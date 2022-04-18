5-Star PF Malik Reneau Commits to Indiana; Hoosiers Move to No. 5 2022 Class

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a heck of a 2022 recruiting cycle.

Malik Reneau, a 5-star power forward, announced on Monday he would be joining that class, via Twitter:

Per 247Sports, his addition moved Indiana up to fifth in the 2022 recruiting class rankings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.