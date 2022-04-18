Logan, Jake Paul Have Ongoing Talks with Bellator About Fighting MMA, Says CEO Coker

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Bellator CEO Scott Coker says the door is wide-open for Jake Paul and Logan Paul to join his promotion.

"We've had conversations with [Logan] and Jake about, 'What does MMA mean to you guys?' and 'What do you guys wanna do?'" Coker told TMZ Sports. "There's ongoing dialogue, but if they wanted to really get down and really get serious and do it, we could bring them in. Sure, why not?"

He added that he's "impressed with how much they've grown over the last two years."

Jake has entertained the idea of entering the MMA realm, and it would be a natural pivot if his boxing career stagnates.

Were the Paul brothers to make the transition, Bellator would be the likeliest spot given the cold war between Jake and UFC President Dana White. Granted, White might be willing to put that aside if there's enough money to be made.