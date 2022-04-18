Warriors' Stephen Curry Stars in Teaser Video for Jordan Peele's 'Nope'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry got in a bit of acting as he starred in a teaser for Jordan Peele's upcoming film Nope to promote this year's NBA Playoffs:

Nope is set to be released in theaters on July 22 and will be the third film Peele has directed. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in leading roles. Details about the film's plot are scarce, as IMDB's synopsis reads, "The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery."

Curry and the Warriors will be back in action on Monday in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. Golden State opened the series with a 123-107 victory on Saturday.