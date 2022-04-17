X

    Jordan Poole Shows Why He's Key to Warriors Playoff Run in Game 1 Win vs. Nuggets

    Erin WalshApril 17, 2022

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night at Chase Center, and it was Jordan Poole who ignited the offense in his playoff debut.

    The 22-year-old finished with 30 points, one rebound and three assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 shooting from deep in 30 minutes. He also made 7-of-8 free throws.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jordan Poole is the 3rd player in Warriors history to score 30 points in their playoff debut.<br><br>The other two? Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (35 points) and Mitch Richmond (30). <a href="https://t.co/mpFOGXmV8q">pic.twitter.com/mpFOGXmV8q</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    That's just beautiful basketball 😎<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAonABC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAonABC</a> <a href="https://t.co/XduKMrrqVP">pic.twitter.com/XduKMrrqVP</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Jordan Poole is built for the big stage 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/jwmRZ3qbAa">pic.twitter.com/jwmRZ3qbAa</a>

    Chase Center @ChaseCenter

    Welcome to the Poole Party 😎 <a href="https://t.co/bTzAluOw9o">https://t.co/bTzAluOw9o</a> <a href="https://t.co/WHyaleYTal">pic.twitter.com/WHyaleYTal</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    POOLE PARTY<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAonABC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAonABC</a> <a href="https://t.co/A8xc8qjwgO">pic.twitter.com/A8xc8qjwgO</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    come for the JP three<br>stay for the celly 🎸 <a href="https://t.co/fHka813YD1">pic.twitter.com/fHka813YD1</a>

    NBA @NBA

    😤 Jordan Poole was turnt up after this and-1 euro-step!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/6iIl95Xee8">pic.twitter.com/6iIl95Xee8</a>

    NBA @NBA

    This side-step 3 from Jordan Poole is too saucy 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a> presented by Google Pixel on ABC <a href="https://t.co/fV6aRFXIDo">pic.twitter.com/fV6aRFXIDo</a>

    Poole has received plenty of recognition this season as the potential Most Improved Player Award winner after elevating his game significantly in his third season. The 22-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep during the regular season.

    The 2019 first-round pick will be key to the Warriors making a deep run in the postseason, and he said Friday that he was ready to contribute in whatever way he could for the Dubs moving forward. 

    "As long as I'm out there being able to make an impact, help our team win and lead us as far as we can go, I'm excited for it," Poole said. "Whatever opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready to step up."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Jordan Poole is 5-of-7 from 3 tonight. He's 90-of-210 from 3 since the start of March -- 42.8 percent. No other NBA player has made more than 74. He's been the league's best high volume 3-point shooter for about 1.5 months now.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    History for Jordan Poole 🎯 <a href="https://t.co/0MeyF2whUz">pic.twitter.com/0MeyF2whUz</a>

    Trevor Hass @TrevorHass

    Jordan Poole should be getting more love for Most Improved Player. He’s had an unreal season. <a href="https://t.co/VlJK3UGG76">pic.twitter.com/VlJK3UGG76</a>

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    Jordan Poole is THAT GUY

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Jordan Poole up to 20 points on 7/10 FG in 22 minutes. This is his playoff debut, but he's been ready in just about every high stakes game -- play-ins, vs Suns multiple times, the last month without Curry, etc. -- so this felt predictable.

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    Jordan Poole is probably the most improved player because that award should go to someone who makes his team better when he plays.

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    Jordan Poole again and again letting the NBA know he has arrived and isn’t going anywhere.

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Jordan Poole has to be a Splash cousin at this point right?

    br_betting @br_betting

    Checking in on Jordan Poole <a href="https://t.co/qMRj70t35w">pic.twitter.com/qMRj70t35w</a>

    Kyle Madson @KyleAMadson

    Excited to be watching the Jordan Poole coming out party.

    Kylen Mills @KylenMills

    Jordan Poole has to be the NBA’s most improved player this season. HAS to. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dubnation</a>

    Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann

    Jordan Poole has scored 20+ pts in every game of his playoff career

    Game 2 between the Warriors and Nuggets is set for Monday night, and Golden State will hope that Poole can turn in a similarly impressive performance.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.