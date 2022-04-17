Jordan Poole Shows Why He's Key to Warriors Playoff Run in Game 1 Win vs. Nuggets

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night at Chase Center, and it was Jordan Poole who ignited the offense in his playoff debut.

The 22-year-old finished with 30 points, one rebound and three assists on 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 shooting from deep in 30 minutes. He also made 7-of-8 free throws.

Poole has received plenty of recognition this season as the potential Most Improved Player Award winner after elevating his game significantly in his third season. The 22-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep during the regular season.

The 2019 first-round pick will be key to the Warriors making a deep run in the postseason, and he said Friday that he was ready to contribute in whatever way he could for the Dubs moving forward.

"As long as I'm out there being able to make an impact, help our team win and lead us as far as we can go, I'm excited for it," Poole said. "Whatever opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready to step up."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 2 between the Warriors and Nuggets is set for Monday night, and Golden State will hope that Poole can turn in a similarly impressive performance.