Stephen Curry Will Return for Warriors vs. Nuggets Game 1 After Foot Injury Recovery

As expected, the Golden State Warriors will have Stephen Curry back when they begin their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets after missing the past 12 games with a foot injury.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Curry will suit up in Game 1 on Saturday, but he didn't say how many minutes the two-time NBA MVP will play.

Curry scrimmaged with the Warriors on Thursday for the first time since being diagnosed with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.

Kerr told reporters after the scrimmage ended that Curry was "optimistic" he would be able to play, but the team wanted to reevaluate him on Friday to see how the foot responded.

"But right now, things are looking good," Kerr said.

Curry suffered the injury in the second quarter of Golden State's 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on March 16. There was some hope initially that the eight-time All-Star would be able to play before the end of the regular season.

The Warriors eventually announced on April 1 that Curry wouldn't return before the start of the playoffs.

Getting Curry back means Golden State should have him, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson in the lineup together for just the third game this season, not counting the seven seconds Green played in Thompson's first game on Jan. 9.

The one full game Curry, Green and Thompson played together was on March 14 against the Washington Wizards. Curry dropped 47 points on 16-of-25 shooting. The Warriors won 126-112.

Golden State hasn't had that trio in the starting lineup together since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Warriors will host the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.