Protester Chains Herself to Basket During T-Wolves vs. Grizzlies Game 1

Another Minnesota Timberwolves game, another fan disruption.

After a woman attempted to glue her hand to the court during Tuesday's play-in tournament game between the Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers, a woman chained herself to the basket during Saturday's playoff contest between Minnesota and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jessica Benson of Grind City Media noted security carried her out after cutting the chain away.

The fan also threw flyers or confetti prior to chaining herself to the basket.

CBS Minnesota reported the woman who attempted to glue her hand to the court during the play-in game was protesting a factory egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

She was wearing a shirt that said "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive."

The woman who chained herself to the basket during Saturday's game was wearing a shirt with the same message:

TNT's Allie LaForce reported the woman who disrupted the play-in game did so in an effort to raise awareness about the number of chickens that were recently killed at the egg farm because of a bird flu outbreak.

Saturday's incident didn't leave quite the lasting mark:

The disruption was about the only thing that slowed the back-and-forth pace in Game 1 of the first-round series between the two Western Conference teams. Minnesota took a 65-62 lead into halftime with Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant trading baskets in impressive fashion.