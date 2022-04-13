X

    Video: Woman Glues Herself to Floor in Protest During Clippers-Timberwolves Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2022

    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    There might be a new entry on the long list of different ways fans have attempted to disrupt a sporting event.

    TNT's Allie LaForce reported a fan glued her wrist to the court at Target Center during Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game <a href="https://t.co/RreK0kjPSG">pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG</a>

    A handprint was visible on the floor:

    Mark Herzog @runner_dude

    <a href="https://t.co/zbK9ancPRK">pic.twitter.com/zbK9ancPRK</a>

    Needless to say, fans were left with a lot of questions.

    Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

    Let’s say glue girl’s plan worked perfectly… what did she want to happen next?! 🤔

    Scooby Axson @ScoobAxson

    Which glue was used during the Clippers/Timberwolves play-in?<a href="https://twitter.com/NBAPlayoffs2022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAPlayoffs2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Mae69mNmR">pic.twitter.com/8Mae69mNmR</a>

    Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights activism group, told Fox 9 in the Twin Cities the woman was a member. The group was concerned with an egg farm owned by Glen Taylor, the longtime Timberwolves governor who sold the franchise to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

    While the plan wasn't to shift momentum in the game, that's exactly what it did.

    The Timberwolves were trailing 45-38 when the game was briefly halted. At halftime, Minnesota was holding onto a 53-51 lead. It might go down as the most impactful NBA mid-game distraction since Jason Kidd intentionally spilled his drink.

    Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

    Before glue<br>Clippers 45<br>Wolves 38<br><br>After glue<br>Clippers 6<br>Wolves 15<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/analytics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#analytics</a> <a href="https://t.co/UWd2DTKUtO">pic.twitter.com/UWd2DTKUtO</a>

    Especially if the Wolves hold onto to beat L.A., the "Glue Game" might become a permanent fixture in Minnesota sports lore.

