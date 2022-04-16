Hawks' Trae Young Named MVP of NBA's 2022 Play-in Round in B/R App Poll

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was voted the Most Valuable Player of the NBA's play-in round by users in the B/R App on Saturday.

Here's a look at the full voting results:

Trae Young (Hawks): 58 percent

Brandon Ingram (Pelicans): 35 percent

Darius Garland (Cavaliers): 5 percent



Other players: 2 percent

Atlanta finished ninth in the Eastern Conference, which would have left it out of the playoffs before the addition of the play-in tournament.

Instead, the Hawks are now prepared for a first-round series against the top-seeded Miami Heat after back-to-back wins to eliminate the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Young led the team in scoring both games. He recorded 24 points, 11 assists and three rebounds against the Hornets and put together one of his best performances of the season Friday against the Cavs, tallying 38 points and nine assists to punch a postseason ticket.

"We just took care of business," the two-time All-Star told reporters. "The team we beat tonight definitely deserved a playoff spot, but this year it's so tough. They weren't able to make it. It's just a testament to our team that we kept fighting."

Meanwhile, Ingram and the Pelicans replicated the Hawks' feat, starting as the No. 9 seed in the West and making it to the playoffs. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to claim the conference's final berth.

The standout forward combined to put up 57 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the two play-in contests.

New Orleans advances to face the Phoenix Suns, who posted the NBA's best regular-season record at 64-18, in the first round.

Garland carried the offensive load for the Cavs, compiling 55 points and 14 assists in the play-in round, but it wasn't enough to push Cleveland into the postseason field.

The 2022 NBA playoffs get underway Saturday with a quartet of games, beginning with the Utah Jazz visiting the Dallas Mavericks at 1 p.m. ET.