Former Arkansas OL Brian Wallace Dies at Age 26

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Former Arkansas offensive tackle Brian Wallace has died at age 26, per an announcement from the school.

No official cause of death has been given.

Wallace's father, Brian Sr., told Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation his son was in a coma and had very little brain function after suffering two heart attacks Monday.

According to Kirk, Wallace was having trouble breathing while at work and went outside to sit in his car to see if he would feel better.

"Wallace then went back into work and collapsed with a heart attack," wrote Kirk. "The medical personnel worked hard to get him to breathing again."

Wallace suffered a second heart attack after medical personnel got him to the hospital. Kirk noted he was able to move his arm and leg Tuesday, "giving his family and friends some hope" he might revive.

After growing up in St. Louis and going to Christian Brothers College High School in the city, Wallace committed to the University of Arkansas in 2014. He played three games in his first two seasons before becoming a full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore.

Wallace appeared in 38 games for the Razorbacks from 2014 to 2018. He was a preseason All-SEC third-team selection prior to his senior year in 2018.

The Denver Broncos signed Wallace as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He joined the Washington Football Team after Denver released him at the conclusion of rookie minicamp.

After being waived by Washington with a non-football injury, Wallace signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He didn't appear in a game for the Seahawks.