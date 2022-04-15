NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Insiders Believe George Karlaftis Will Fall Out of 1st Round

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

It appears not everyone is high on Purdue pass-rusher George Karlaftis heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

"I've talked with several people in the league who believe he won't be drafted until the second round," Dane Brugler of The Athletic reported.

Brugler projects Karlaftis remains in the top 25, but it's clear there is a lack of consensus on the talented player.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists him as the No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class and second-best edge-rusher behind only Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Karlaftis had a huge freshman season at Purdue, totaling 7.5 sacks with 17 tackles for loss. The problem is he hasn't been able to build on this production over the next two years.

After effectively a lost 2020 campaign, the defensive end only managed 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games last year.

The inconsistency could be enough for some teams to look in other directions this draft, especially with big names like Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker available at the top of the first round.

At 6'3¾", 266 pounds with elite athleticism, Karlaftis still has tons of upside as someone who can disrupt an opponent's game plan in both the rushing and passing departments. It only takes one team to believe in his potential and select the Greece native on Day 1.