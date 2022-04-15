NFL Draft Rumors: Kenny Pickett to Meet with Lions; 'Only Known QB Visit for Detroit'

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The Detroit Lions will reportedly host quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett for a predraft visit, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As Pelissero noted, it's the "only known QB visit for Detroit."

The Lions have the Nos. 2, 32 and 34 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft, which could provide an opportunity to find a long-term answer at quarterback.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, the Lions coaching staff also spent time with Malik Willis at the Senior Bowl. Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe were the other quarterbacks on the roster.

Pickett, Desmond Ridder and Carson Strong were coached by the New York Jets staff at the Senior Bowl.

Detroit still has Jared Goff under center heading into 2022, but the 27-year-old was up and down during his first year with the team after a trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Goff finished last season with just 19 passing touchdowns and 231.8 passing yards per game, both his fewest since his rookie year.

The Lions can trade or release Goff after next season and save $20.65 million against the cap, per Spotrac.

It provides an incentive to select a quarterback of the future, even if he isn't ready to start right away.

Pickett could be that player after a breakout season with Pittsburgh, where he totaled 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in 13 games, finishing third in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected the Lions would take Willis No. 2 overall in its latest mock draft, but Pickett could also be an option.