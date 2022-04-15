Drake Bets $200K on Warriors to Win 2022 Western Conference Title

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Drake is betting big on the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

The star rapper dropped $200,000 on the Dubs to win the Western Conference title for the first time since the 2018-19 season. He could win $1 million if the bet hits.

The Warriors enter the playoffs with high expectations following another MVP-caliber season from All-Star point guard Stephen Curry, in addition to the return of veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson, who missed the last two years with a torn ACL and torn Achilles.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green are aiming to lead Golden State to its first NBA title since 2018, when the Dubs swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their second consecutive championship.

In addition to their veteran trio, the Warriors will be hoping to get key performances from Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole, among others. It's going to take a full team effort for Golden State to take down teams like the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies to capture the Western Conference title.

The Warriors begin their title pursuit on Saturday with Game 1 of their first-round series against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.