Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Bought Joe Burrow Diamond Grill Ahead of Super Bowl 56

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals fell short in their Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, but at least quarterback Joe Burrow didn't walk away empty-handed.

Jeweler Leo Frost revealed during a discussion with Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer that wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase purchased Burrow diamond grills ahead of the Super Bowl.

Frost said he had just four days for a process that typically takes two weeks and predicted fans will see Burrow wearing the grills at some point this year, perhaps during a press conference.

"I've been selling jewelry for two-and-a-half years, and I will tell you when Joe put those grills on, that was probably one of the coolest moments of my jewelry career," he said.

There's no doubt they were real diamonds, too, considering Burrow previously joked that he makes too much money to wear fake ones.

Chase set quite the bar for himself on the field as the Offensive Rookie of the Year for a Super Bowl team during his first season in the NFL. He apparently set the bar quite high as a gift-giver as well, which means he may be under pressure to one-up himself if he and Burrow both have excellent seasons again in 2022.