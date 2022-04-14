ESPN's Dick Vitale Says He's Been Cleared to 'Ring the Bell' After Cancer Treatment

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Legendary ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale said Thursday that he has been cleared to "ring the bell" following his final chemotherapy treatment.

Vitale announced in October that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma just months after he had surgery to remove melanoma. He returned to calling games in November, but he revealed in December he had been suffering from inflammation in his throat and that he wouldn't return this season.

The 82-year-old made an appearance at the SEC tournament in March and was recognized for his contributions to basketball. He was given a basketball signed by all 14 SEC coaches and received a standing ovation at Amalie Arena.

Vitale, who called ESPN's first-ever college basketball broadcast, has been with the company since 1979.