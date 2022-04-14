Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals Have Yet to Make Contract Extension Offer to QB

AP Photo/David Becker

Kyler Murray's situation is reportedly still somewhat up in the air as the 2022 season approaches.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Arizona Cardinals have not countered with a new contract offer since the quarterback's agent, Erik Burkhardt, told them he was removing his opening proposal.

Pelissero suggested it would be a "surprise" if Murray plays on a deal set to pay him approximately $5.5 million in 2022, especially since the market experienced a dramatic shift when Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr all signed contract extensions worth $40 million or more this offseason.

While the two sides still have not reached an agreement, Pelissero also reported the team "insists" it will not trade him even if "other teams are monitoring closely."

Murray addressed his status with the Cardinals last month when he told reporters: "I'm an Arizona Cardinal. I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

The topic of his future picked up steam in February when the quarterback unfollowed the team on Instagram and deleted Cardinals-related content from the social media platform.

That such a move came as he prepared to enter the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal and after he struggled during a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams made it all the more notable, but he suggested the social media actions received too much attention.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"If you are a kid my age, you're used to people taking off (posts)," the 24-year-old said. "That's just a thing. I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

Still, Burkhardt released a statement in February saying his client was looking for a new contract.

Arizona made Murray its franchise quarterback when it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft, and he quickly responded as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with two straight Pro Bowl appearances as a dual-threat playmaker who can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs.

While he went just 19-of-34 passing for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in that playoff loss to the Rams, there is little reason to think the Texas native won't continue to improve as one of the best young players in the league.

Perhaps that means the Cardinals will eventually ink him to a long-term deal, but it hasn't happened yet.