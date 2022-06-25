Heat Rumors: Orlando Robinson Agrees to UDFA Contract After 2022 NBA Draft

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Miami Heat could soon add to their frontcourt depth after reportedly agreeing to a Summer League contract with Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson was not selected during Thursday's NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Orlando Robinson

Position: C

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Justin Patton

Scouting Report: Robinson had a tremendous offensive season showcasing a high skill level as a post scorer and shooter. Limited explosion and rim protection are the red flags for the 7-footer.

The 21-year-old averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 36 games with the Bulldogs this past season. He continued to expand his offensive repertoire as well, making 37 three-pointers and shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

In January, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller highlighted the 7-footer as one of the 2022 draft prospects who was getting overlooked a bit.

"He has a dream combination of size, length, range and versatility, but no one seems to have noticed," Miller wrote.

While Robinson is unlikely to be a major contributor at the next level, he possesses a lot of the tools necessary to become a reliable backup big for a long time.