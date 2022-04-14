Patrick Beverley Fined $30K for Language After Timberwolves' Play-in Win vs. Clippers

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Patrick Beverley basked in schadenfreude in the moments after helping lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now he's going to have to pay for his troubles.

The NBA fined Beverley $30,000 for "inappropriate statements" made on social media and during postgame interviews Wednesday.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Beverley called out the "weak ass Clippers" and said the Wolves "beat they motherf--kin' ass...f--k outta here."

“Take they ass home,” Beverley at the press conference of what he told his former teammates. "Long flight to L.A. Take y'all ass home. It’s deeper than that for me. I gave my blood and sweat and tears to that organization. You guys know the story.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

