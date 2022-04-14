Tom Brady Asks Elon Musk to Delete Famous NFL Combine Photo If He Buys Twitter

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a special request for billionaire businessman Elon Musk if his offer to buy Twitter is accepted.

Brady took to Twitter on Thursday and asked for Musk to delete the famous shirtless photo of him at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine from the website:

While Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, he was an afterthought leading up to the 2000 NFL draft, as he wasn't selected until the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round by the New England Patriots.

Part of the reason so many teams passed on him may have been that he didn't look like a physical specimen at the combine, as seen in the widely circulated photo:

Brady ended up being possibly the greatest draft pick in NFL history, though, as he won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards in 20 seasons with the Patriots.

Even at the age of 44, Brady is an elite quarterback, as evidenced by his Super Bowl win and Super Bowl MVP award with the Bucs two seasons ago.

While it is highly unlikely that Brady's combine photo will ever be eradicated from the internet, Musk's purchase of Twitter may not be far-fetched.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Samantha Subin of CNBC, Musk owns a 9.1 percent stake in Twitter and offered to buy the entire company for about $43 billion.

It remains to be seen if a sale will occur, but the Tesla CEO will have an intriguing request to consider from Brady if it does.