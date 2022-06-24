Jeremy Sochan Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, who is one of the best defensive players in the 2022 NBA draft pool, will be heading to San Antonio to play for the Spurs after going ninth overall.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jeremy Sochan

Position: PF

Height: 6'10"

Pro Comparison: Nicolas Batum

Scouting Report: Sochan's versatility checks a valuable mix of boxes that allows scouts to overlook his lack of scoring firepower. At 6'10", he's a passer, cutter and capable open shooter who has the size, mobility and IQ to defend guards, wings and bigs.

Spurs Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jeremy Sochan (rookie-scale contract)

Dejounte Murray, PG: $16M (2024)

Doug McDermott, SF: $13.8M (2024)

Josh Richardson, SG: $12.2M (2023)

Jakob Poeltl, C: $8.8M (2023)

Zach Collins, C: $7.4M (2024)

Devin Vassell, SG: $4.6M (2024)

Joshua Primo, SG: $4.6M (2025)

Romeo Langford, SG: $4.1M (2023)

Keldon Johnson, SG: $2.5M (2023)

Jock Landale, C: $2.3M (2023)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.8M (2023)

Tre Jones, PG: $1.4M (2023)

Free Agents

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: RFA

Devontae Cacok, C: RFA

Joe Wieskamp, SF: RFA

Robert Woodard II, SG: RFA

D.J. Stewart Jr., SG: RFA

Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in his lone season at Baylor. The Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year saved his best for last, though, averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 boards in his final four contests.

The 19-year-old was born in Guymon, Oklahoma, but spent most of his childhood in Milton Keynes, England. He returned to the United States and played high school ball for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana, but finished his pre-Baylor career with German club OrangeAcademy of the ProB because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sochan, a 4-star prospect, was the 114th-ranked player in 247Sports' composite list. He committed to Baylor in July 2020.

On the next level, he projects as a defensive superstar.

"Elite defensive prospect who can defend across all positions," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote. "He’s super active, a total pest for offenses. NBA switching schemes are perfect for his skill set."

"There may be no better defensive player in the nation than Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, whose athletic skills coupled with a 6'9" frame gives him the ability to guard anyone from point guards to post players," Dave Skretta of the Associated Press wrote in February.

Sochan is a work in progress offensively, as he notably shot just 29.6 percent from three and 58.9 percent from the free-throw line. But if he figures it out on that end, then we could be looking at one of the NBA's next great two-way players.