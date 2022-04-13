Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin Declares for 2022 NBA Draft; Projected Lottery Pick

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Bennedict Mathurin made a sizable leap in his sophomore year for the Arizona Wildcats, and he's hoping to continue his development at the next level.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports that Mathurin will declare for the NBA draft after being named Pac-12 Player of the Year last season. Mathurin is likely to be a lottery pick, as B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has him projected to be selected No. 8 in his most recent mock draft.

"Scouts see a safe bet based on his physical profile (6'6", 210 lbs), explosiveness and smooth jumper," Wasserman wrote on Mathurin. "Still, the flashes of pull-up shooting and ball-screen playmaking hint at another level of creation and upside to unlock."

Mathurin was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10.8 points in his first year at Arizona. His upside could've made him a first-round pick last year, but he opted to return for his sophomore season to further develop his game. Mathurin even was undeterred after the coach who recruited him was fired when the Wildcats parted ways with Sean Miller.

Under new head coach Tommy Lloyd, Mathurin emerged as the top option in Arizona's last season. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 33-4 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Mathurin has all the traits of a prototypical NBA wing and he can be a quality player if he continues to develop his game. His scoring ability is his best asset, but he also showed improved playmaking and ball-handling last year.

The NBA Draft Combine will begin May 16 in Chicago and the lottery drawing will be held on May 17. The draft will take place on June 23 in Brooklyn.