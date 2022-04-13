Former Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore Visits Colts Amid Rams Rumors

AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore has visited the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Gilmore, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, has also "been in contact" with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Gilmore has played 10 NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2012-16), New England Patriots (2017-20) and Carolina Panthers (2021). He was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after he led the NFL with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

Gilmore's wife, Gabrielle, said the Philadelphia Eagles have also called about her husband:

While the Colts have competition for one of the best free agents remaining, they seem to have significant interest. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported that Indianapolis "sent a jet" for him:

Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star provided more context:

The Colts are coming off an odd year in which they finished ninth in scoring offense and defense but missed the playoffs at 9-8. Only two of their losses were by double digits.

They also need some reinforcements at cornerback after trading Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. The secondary was a weaker point of the defense in 2021, with Indy finishing in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed.

With an addition like Gilmore, the Colts could be going places.

They don't appear to be too far away from entering the top echelon of the AFC after acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons following the failed Carson Wentz experiment.