Report: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Knee Surgery Corrected Bad Procedure with Browns

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery to repair an ACL this offseason, which reportedly corrected his previous knee surgery from 2020, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted on The Pat McAfee Show:

"The knee was a concern because it was not 100 percent healthy," Rapoport said of the Los Angeles Rams signing Beckham during the season.

The wideout tore the ACL in his left knee while a member of the Cleveland Browns, forcing him to miss the final nine games of the 2020 season. He suffered the same injury while a member of the Rams during February's Super Bowl.

On February 23, Beckham posted on Instagram that "surgery was a success."

Rapoport previously reported Beckham is expected to return by early November.

If he comes back at full strength, the veteran could make an even bigger impact than what we saw in 2021.

Beckham scored five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Rams, adding two more in the playoffs, including the first score of the game in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He still only averaged 38.4 receiving yards per game across 14 appearances with the Rams and Browns in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Not only was this a career low, but it was about half of his career average of 76.7 yards per game.

A healthy Beckham could be a steal in free agency if he can return to his previous Pro Bowl-caliber production.