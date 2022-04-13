Former Georgia, USC QB JT Daniels Announces He's Transferring to West Virginia

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday that he is transferring from the University of Georgia to West Virginia.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Daniels said he informed West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown of his decision Wednesday morning and added the following: "Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere. It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."

Daniels spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons at USC before transferring to Georgia, and while he was given the opportunity to start, he primarily ended up in a backup role behind Stetson Bennett in 2020 and 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.