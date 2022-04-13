Former Mr. Olympia Competitor Cedric McMillan Dies at Age 44

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cedric McMillan, a bodybuilder who counted the 2017 Arnold Classic among his victories, died Tuesday at the age of 44.

Black Skull USA, McMillan's sponsor, announced the news with a statement on Instagram.

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today," the statement read. "Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests."

Jacob Ladon of Generation Iron reported McMillan, who hadn't competed since 2020 because of injuries and health problems, suffered a heart attack while running on a treadmill.

In November, the New Jersey native told Generation Iron's Jonathan Salmon he was starting to work back toward full strength after a serious case of COVID-19.

"Back in July, I was almost dead," McMillan said. "... My wife was with me but I was outta here. Seriously. But I didn't see no white light. I don't know if I was that close, but looking at me from the outside, I was that close."

He'd previously suffered multiple injuries in a 2020 mountain biking crash.

McMillan, who also worked as a U.S. Army instructor, competed in the Mr. Olympia competition five times. His best result was seventh place, which he achieved in both 2016 and 2019.

His last victory came at the IFBB Romania Muscle Fest Pro competition in 2019.