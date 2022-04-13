Carmelo Anthony: 'I Don't Even Know' If I'll Be Back with Lakers Next Season

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony is aware that his future with the Los Angeles Lakers is not clear.

Anthony spoke honestly when he was asked if he believes he'll be back with the team next season.

"I don't even know," Anthony told reporters. "I haven't thought about next season at this point. I'm speaking very truthful and honest here. I haven't even started thinking about my decision about next season, or what's gonna happen, or where I'm at."

Anthony is set to be a free agent after signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal with Los Angeles last offseason. It was his first time playing alongside his longtime friend LeBron James, and the team entered the season with title aspirations.

Unfortunately, Anthony was unable to compete for the championship that has eluded his career so far as the Lakers had a disappointing season that ended with a 33-49 record. Anthony was solid off the bench with 13.3 points per game with 37.5 percent three-point shooting over 69 appearances, but Los Angeles dealt with injuries and inconsistency throughout the year.

Anthony further explained that chasing a title is no longer the only thing that drives him at this stage in his career. He will make a decision on his future based on what will make him happy.

"I've been trying for 19 years to win a championship," Anthony said. "But I'm blessed. ... I'm still able to do this 19 years in, and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it, and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I'll take that over a championship, if I could, because that's my happiness."