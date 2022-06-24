Christian Braun Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

It has been a whirlwind few months for Christian Braun.

The 6'6" forward lifted a national championship with Kansas in April, and on Thursday, he was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Christian Braun

Position: SF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Franz Wagner

Scouting Report: Strong, athletic and competitive, Braun should continue to have success scoring in the open floor, while his improved shooting and passing give him more value in the half court. Though not a primary creator, he's developed strong supporting skills and a defensive motor.

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Christian Braun, SG/SF: rookie-scale contract

Michael Porter Jr., SF: $34.5M (2027)

Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Aaron Gordon, PF: $21.7M (2026)

Will Barton, SF: UFA: $15M (2023)

Monte Morris, PG: $9.3M (2024)

Jeff Green, PF: $4.5M (2023)

Zeke Nnaji, PF: $3M (2024)

Bones Hyland, PG: $2.7M (2025)

Free Agents

Bryn Forbes, SG: UFA

Facundo Campazzo, PG: RFA

Austin Rivers, PG: UFA

Vlatko Cancar, SF: RFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Davon Reed, SG: RFA

Markus Howard, PG: RFA

Braun took a big jump in his junior season. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over 40 games. He also shot 49.5 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

In the Jayhawks' 72-69 victory over North Carolina in the national title game, the Burlington, Kansas, native dropped a double-double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

While the 21-year-old likely isn't a budding All-Star in the making, he's a good defender with some versatility thanks to his size.

If Braun rediscovers the shooting he displayed as a freshman—44.4 percent on three-pointers—he'll be an effective two-way player for a long time.