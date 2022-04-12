X

    Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Quarterfinals Leg 2 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2022

    PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

    Like New York City's hottest club, Tuesday's second-leg quarterfinal matchups at the UEFA Champions League had everything. 

    Real Madrid's extra-time victory in aggregate, 5-4, after Chelsea initially erased a 3-1 aggregate deficit with three straight goals. Villarreal's unthinkable 1-1 draw that pushed it to a 2-1 victory on aggregate over Bayern Munich. Controversial VAR rulings and questionable refereeing decisions. Some of the most beautiful goals you'll see. 

    We'll get into the specifics below. But if you love the beautiful game, this was a day to remember. 

    Winner: Samuel Chukwueze

    Calling Samuel Chukwueze a super sub would be doing him a disservice. With one beautiful finish on a Villarreal counter, he became a club legend. 

    Here's the moment he ended Bayern's UCL campaign:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    VILLARREAL STUN BAYERN IN THE 88TH MINUTE. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/dyMuKkG8ft">pic.twitter.com/dyMuKkG8ft</a>

    And here's what it meant:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    UNAI EMERY MASTERCLASS.<br><br>LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> SEMIFINALISTS VILLARREAL! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/4VC6R83aeJ">pic.twitter.com/4VC6R83aeJ</a>

    Gabriele Marcotti @Marcotti

    CHUKWUEZE!!!! Some counter, some story…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamEmery?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamEmery</a>

    Unai Emery could be easily listed as a winner on the day as well, as his tactics led his prohibitive underdog squad to a stunning result, on the road, on Tuesday. But it was Chukwueze's goal that was the definitive moment. 

    Loser: Julian Nagelsmann

    This one is going to sting the Bavarians for a long, long time. 

    Bayern Munich's inability to secure a victory, at home, with its significant talent advantage can't be considered anything short of a massive failure. And it's a failure that will rest at the feet of first-year manager Julian Nagelsmann. 

    Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski

    <a href="https://t.co/AmsaVG6NCJ">pic.twitter.com/AmsaVG6NCJ</a>

    Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast @stighefootball

    Bayern are out 😳 That seat under Nagelsmann about to get real hot 🔥

    Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan

    That type of Villareal counter-attack for the goal has happened throughout the 180 minutes of the tie. Who on earth is occupying Bayern’s defensive midfield areas in transition. Nobody. The structure of Nagelsmann’s transition defence has been poor.

    Bayern Munich is well on its way to winning a 10th straight Bundesliga title, so all is not lost for Nagelsmann. But domestic titles are old hat for Bayern Munich at this point. The real prize is UCL glory, and Nagelsmann's charges let it slip away against an opponent they should have beaten. 

    Winner: Real Madrid's Resolve

    You could easily single out Karim Benzema here for his extra-time winner, another stroke of genius in a career full of them:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    IT HAD TO BE HIM! <br><br>KARIM BENEZEMA, ANOTHER HEADER! 💥 <a href="https://t.co/mqkhLTjCpi">pic.twitter.com/mqkhLTjCpi</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Only 5 players in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> history have scored 7+ KO stage goals in a single season. Karim Benzema joins the list.<br><br>🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (3 times)<br>🇦🇷 Lionel Messi<br>🇸🇳 Sadio Mané<br>🇧🇷 Neymar<br>🇫🇷 Karim Benzema <a href="https://t.co/ATLwWzgy3P">pic.twitter.com/ATLwWzgy3P</a>

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    It had to be Benzema.

    Sam Dean @SamJDean

    Had been a little underwhelmed by the Bernabeu atmosphere for most of this game but it's going off now. Benzema and Modric: big players in big moments

    Or how about Luka Modric, who had the assist of the tournament on the equalizing goal:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Put Luka Modric’s assist in the Louvre. 🖼 <a href="https://t.co/1xNd53B6Tw">pic.twitter.com/1xNd53B6Tw</a>

    Paul Hayward @_PaulHayward

    That Modric pass exemplified his greatness.

    Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti

    that Modric pass had all the available sauce. sheesh.

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Luka Modrić assist should be exhibited in a museum. That’s not football - that’s art. 👨🏼‍🎨🇭🇷 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Kay Murray @KayLMurray

    Nobody: <br><br>Outside of Modric’s boot: 💥💥💥

    But the entire Real Madrid squad deserves a shout after coming into Tuesday with a 3-1 advantage on aggregate, promptly gave up three goals, sucked it up and found a way to stave off defeat and put Chelsea away in added time. 

    Los Blancos could have easily folded under that adversity against the defending UCL champions. Instead, they found a way. A special night for the most successful club in Champions League history. 

    Loser: Chelsea's Chance to Repeat

    The Blues had them. With just 15 minutes to play, unlikely hero Timo Werner gave them a 3-0 advantage, and all Chelsea had to do was hold on. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    THAT ONE COUNTS!<br><br>TIMO WERNER CAN'T STOP SCORING! <a href="https://t.co/9ykNll11ks">pic.twitter.com/9ykNll11ks</a>

    It could not. 

    Perhaps there was some karma in the loss. Toni Rudiger's second-half goal, Chelsea's second of the game, should have never happened after coming off a corner that should have instead been a goal kick. 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    The reigning champs are back in it. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/EqUete5beC">pic.twitter.com/EqUete5beC</a>

    Chelsea fans will argue that Marcos Alonso's disallowed goal shortly after evened things out:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    MARCOS ALONSO. AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB. BUT IT'S RULED OUT. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/OBYIn1FBTC">pic.twitter.com/OBYIn1FBTC</a>

    But it all would have been moot, regardless, if Chelsea had held the lead. With the chance to move on to the semifinals, the Blues were undone by the brilliance of Modric and Benzema.

    In the process, they lost the chance to become the first repeat UCL champions since Real Madrid pulled off the feat three straight times between the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons. Before that, the last repeat winner was AC Milan in 1988-89 and 1989-90. 

    Perhaps it was only fitting, then, that Los Blancos personally ended Chelsea's bid. 

