Lakers Rumors: Steve Clifford, Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham Linked as HC Options for LA

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach.

Per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Steve Clifford, Terry Stotts and Darvin Ham are among the candidates who will be considered by the Lakers to replace Frank Vogel.

Those aren't the only candidates reportedly being considered by the Lakers. The biggest name mentioned as a potential option is Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It's unclear whether he would leave Toronto for Los Angeles, but Charania noted Nurse's contract status means the Lakers would need permission from the Raptors to speak with him and "likely engage them on a prospective trade."

Turner also cited Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard as potential options, but those are all candidates who are under contract.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters Monday he doesn't have a timetable to hire a new coach, adding the search will be "thorough and methodical."

Clifford most recently spent three seasons as head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2018 to 2021. He has a 292-345 career record as an NBA head coach with the Magic and Charlotte Bobcats (2013-18).

Stotts has 13 years of head-coaching experience in the NBA. He most recently spent nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2021, making the playoffs in each of his final eight seasons. The 64-year-old parted ways with the team in June after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the postseason.

Ham is an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been one of Mike Budenholzer's top lieutenants since 2013, when they were with the Atlanta Hawks. The 48-year-old has won two NBA titles, one as a player (2003-04 Detroit Pistons) and the other as a coach (2020-21 Bucks).

The Lakers announced they had parted ways with Vogel on Monday after three seasons. After going 94-49 with two playoff appearances and an NBA championship in his first two seasons, he led the team to a 33-49 record in 2021-22.

This marked the seventh time in the past nine seasons the Lakers have finished under .500 and missed the playoffs. The franchise missed the playoffs a total of five times and had 12 losing seasons from 1948 to 2013.